Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $15.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.89. 229,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,580. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

