Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 98,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

