Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of ARWR opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

