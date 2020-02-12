Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.91 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

