Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 903,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,737. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

