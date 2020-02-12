Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.74 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 2,312,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

