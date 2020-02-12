Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PLUS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 911 ($11.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,139,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The firm has a market cap of $988.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get Plus500 alerts:

In related news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plus500 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.