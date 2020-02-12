Pluton Price Hits $1.80 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Pluton has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00017338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market cap of $1.53 million and $635.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.03547296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00247767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00146532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

