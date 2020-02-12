POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX.

About POA Network

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

