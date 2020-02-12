Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medifast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

MED stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 138,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

