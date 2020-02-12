Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $282,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,399. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

