Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 199,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 76,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

