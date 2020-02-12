Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. 414,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

