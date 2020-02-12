Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,930,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $12,876,712. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NEOG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 170,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,698. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

