POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $871,606.00 and $841.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

