PopularCoin (POP) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $138,157.00 and $63.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00782813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00068243 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008136 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006882 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,550,921 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

