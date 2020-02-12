Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 4,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

POWI opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

