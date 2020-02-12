Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 4,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
POWI opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
