Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland Sells 1,865 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $200,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $105,131.52.
NASDAQ:POWI opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.
Several research firms recently commented on POWI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
