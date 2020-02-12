Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland Sells 1,865 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $200,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $105,131.52.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on POWI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

