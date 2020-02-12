PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 2,619,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

