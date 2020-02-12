Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post $273.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.19 million and the highest is $279.75 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $323.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 799,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 330,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.