Precision Optics (PEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

PEYE opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

