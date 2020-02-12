Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $28.66, approximately 1,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

