Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 156,806 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Medical Properties Trust worth $146,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

