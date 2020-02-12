Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $129.17 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,639,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $129,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 101,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 223,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 98,148 shares during the period.

SHO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 101,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

