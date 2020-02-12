Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $173.91 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $173,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Presima Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,300,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 257,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,571 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 1,079,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.