Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $190.07 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Parker-Hannifin worth $190,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 458,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $213.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.