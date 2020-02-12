Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Littelfuse worth $155,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,358 shares of company stock worth $14,147,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.69. 53,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average is $178.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.