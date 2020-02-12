Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $134,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 191,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

LOW stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.06. 298,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,647. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.