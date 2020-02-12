Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.47

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and traded as low as $40.28. Proactis shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 4,710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.27.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

