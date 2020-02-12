Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Progressive stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

