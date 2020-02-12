Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,594,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 712,996 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $30.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Progyny’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

