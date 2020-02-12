Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,594,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 712,996 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $30.96.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
