Project Pai Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex and Huobi. Project Pai has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.08 or 0.06009118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00120412 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,652,388,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,318,762 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

