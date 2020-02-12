Proton Token (PTT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Proton Token has a market cap of $826,080.00 and $225,637.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LBank, CoinTiger and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,200,877,776 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, LBank, DDEX, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.