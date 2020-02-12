Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 72,517 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,713,902. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 364,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,745. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

