Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.77 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.