Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,707 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

