Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 649,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,537,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

