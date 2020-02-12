Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
