PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 34,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 89,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

