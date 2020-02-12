Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cigna Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of CI stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,869,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

