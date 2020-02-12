Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $317.83 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

