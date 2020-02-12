Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

SHOO opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

