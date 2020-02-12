Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increased by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of AME stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.