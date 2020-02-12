Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QIWI. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of QIWI opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qiwi by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

