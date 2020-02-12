Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,452. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

