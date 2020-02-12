Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 85 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.45. 118,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.