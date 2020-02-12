Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 373 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 632,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.45 and a twelve month high of $115.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.