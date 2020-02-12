Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

