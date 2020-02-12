Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $120.86. 13,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,077,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

