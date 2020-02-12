Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,873. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

