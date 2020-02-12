Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. 30,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,636. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

